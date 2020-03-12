US Ambassador meets Delhi CM Kejriwal, discusses strengthening of mutual cooperation

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster as well as Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi Edgard Kagan here on Thursday and discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation between the two countries.

"It was a pleasure to receive US Ambassador to India, His Excellency Ken Juster @USAmbIndia and Dy Chief of Mission, Mr Edgard Kagan. We discussed a range of issues towards strengthening mutual cooperation, including the recent visit of @FLOTUS Mrs Trump to a Delhi govt school," the Chief Minister tweeted.

During the US President and First Lady's brief trip to India last month, Melania had visited a government school in Delhi but Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were not allowed to accompany the visiting dignitary.

Both Trump and Melania flew to Ahemdabad on February 25 to address the 'Namaste Trump' event that was held on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' in Houston last year. The two dignitaries, accompanied by a 12-member delegation, then visited Taj Mahal in Agra and then moved to Delhi, on the last leg of the two-day visit, to ink $3 billion defence deals. (ANI)

