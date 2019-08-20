US announces $125 million humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Kabul (Afghanistan), Aug 20 (ANI): The United States of America on Tuesday announced an additional amount of nearly $125 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"The United States announces an additional amount of nearly $125 million in humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of vulnerable Afghans inside Afghanistan, including internally displaced persons, conflict and flood-affected communities, and Afghan returnees," TOLO news quoted US Embassy in Kabul as saying.

"The United States urges all countries to make or increase their contributions to the UN humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan, which is currently only 27 per cent funded. Additional support from the entire international community is essential to meet the urgent needs of large number of vulnerable people in Afghanistan, the statement added," the statement added.

The Embassy in its statement said the United States remains committed to supporting the most vulnerable Afghans and stands with the Afghan people in their dedication to helping create an Afghanistan in which all its citizens have the opportunity to live in peace and dignity. (ANI)

