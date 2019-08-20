Representative image
Representative image

US announces $125 million humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:50 IST

Kabul (Afghanistan), Aug 20 (ANI): The United States of America on Tuesday announced an additional amount of nearly $125 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
"The United States announces an additional amount of nearly $125 million in humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of vulnerable Afghans inside Afghanistan, including internally displaced persons, conflict and flood-affected communities, and Afghan returnees," TOLO news quoted US Embassy in Kabul as saying.
"The United States urges all countries to make or increase their contributions to the UN humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan, which is currently only 27 per cent funded. Additional support from the entire international community is essential to meet the urgent needs of large number of vulnerable people in Afghanistan, the statement added," the statement added.
The Embassy in its statement said the United States remains committed to supporting the most vulnerable Afghans and stands with the Afghan people in their dedication to helping create an Afghanistan in which all its citizens have the opportunity to live in peace and dignity. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:58 IST

Mobile internet services went off due to 'techincal glitch':...

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Refuting media reports that the mobile internet services were snapped once again in the region, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday said that the issue arose due to "technical glitch".

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:57 IST

Delhi: Man kills lover's husband, held

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly killing the husband of his married lover in Jaitpur area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:55 IST

Telangana: 2 arrested, foreign currency worth around Rs 1.5 cr...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to smuggle Saudi Arabian Riyal worth around Rs 1.5 core from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:55 IST

NIA arrests one in case of ambush on road opening party of Assam...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one Chandam Tondon Singh here on Tuesday in connection with the case of an ambush on Road Opening Party (ROP) of 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajik Tampak Road in Chandel district on November 15, 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:52 IST

Rajnath pitches for indigenisation, says private industry can...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday laid stress on progressively reducing dependence on foreign manufacturers and indigenously developing comprehensive capabilities in the defence sector, while approving private industry to use test facilities of government en

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:49 IST

UP: Son carries old mother on his back after hospital refuses stretcher

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A man carried his mother on his back from a government hospital in Siddharthnagar here after hospital authorities refused to provide her with a stretcher.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:43 IST

Kashmir stands firmly with India : RSS chief Bhagwat

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that people in Kashmir stand firmly with India after the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:43 IST

Delhi CM flags off 25 new buses with unique features under cluster scheme

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off the first lot of buses with unique features including hydraulic lifts for differently-abled persons under the cluster scheme.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:38 IST

Flood prone Amaravati not safe to be Andhra capital: Andhra...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday apparently stirred controversy by stating that Amaravati, which lies in a flood-prone area is not a safe place for capital city and much of the public's money had been wasted in developing it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:38 IST

PM Modi talks to British PM, raises vandalism outside Indian...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday and drew his attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda while referring to vandalism by a mob outside the India

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:29 IST

Bihar: Ward councilor alleges Municipal Council Mayor's son of...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Woman ward councillor Pinki Devi on Tuesday alleged that the son of Municipal Council Mayor eve-teased her during a board meeting of Patna Municipal Corporation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:29 IST

We are flying 44 years old MiG-21 aircraft thanks to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Tuesday said that he can fly almost 44 years old MiG 21 MF aircraft because of the maintenance engineers of Indian Air Force (IAF).

Read More
iocl