US-based Amandeep Purewal is mastermind in Nakodar cloth merchant murder case: Punjab Police

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Punjab police have successfully solved the double murder case of a Nakodar-based cloth merchant and his personal security officer (PSO) Mandeep Singh with the arrest of three accused from Bathinda.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday said that the crime was masterminded by US-based Amandeep Purewala alias Aman, a resident of Nakodar.



The arrested accused have been identified as Khushkaran Singh alias Fauji, Kamaldeep Singh alias Deep, and Manga Singh alias Geeta alias Bicchu- all from Bhatinda.

30 bore pistols used in the crime and a safari car used to conduct recce have also been recovered from the possession of arrested persons.

A cloth merchant Bhupinder Singh alias Timmy Chawla was shot dead on December 7 by five unknown persons while, his PSO Constable Mandeep Singh, who also received bullet shots, later succumbed to the injuries at Capitol Hospital in Jalandhar.

Notably, on November 3, 2022, Jalandhar Rural Police on the complaint of Timmy Chawla, who stated that he received threat calls for extortion of Rs 30 lakhs, had registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 387 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Nakodar City and two security personnel were immediately provided to the protectee.





DGP Gaurav Yadav, while addressing a press conference at Punjab Police Headquarters in Chandigarh, said that police have also identified the two main conspirators as Amrik Singh of Bathinda and Gurinder Singh alias Ginda of Malri in Nakodar, who conducted recce, arranged shooters and weapons on directions of Amandeep Purewal, besides, identifying the remaining two shooters-- Satpal alias Sajan and Thakur.

"Police teams are on a manhunt to arrest the absconding shooters and both conspirators," he said.

Ruling out the association of Amandeep Purewal with any other gang or gangsters, DGP Gaurav said that the mastermind Amandeep Purewal, in a bid to float his new gang to create terror in the border state has made Timmy Chawla as his first target and made extortion calls to him while in the US.

"Later, Amandeep Purewal along with Amrik Singh and Gurinder Ginda hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Timmy Chawla, and arranged five shooters, who opened fire at the victim and his PSO in the evening of December 7," he said, adding that the Punjab Police have successfully nipped this gang in the bud.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jalandhar Rural Swarandeep Singh said that the district police acted swiftly by constituting separate teams to work on different angles, some inmates were brought on production warrants from various Jails for questioning and a technical investigation was conducted by analysis of CCTV footage and data from mobile service providers, which revealed some important clues which were further developed and led to the arrest of the accused.

The perpetrators have no previous police record.

Further investigation and searches are being conducted to apprehend the remaining accused shooters and conspirators who provided logistics.

A separate case had been registered under sections 302, 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms act at Police Station City Nakodar in this regard. (ANI)

