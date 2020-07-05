US-based United Airlines gets permission for charter flights, schedule flights request for India under consideration

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi], [July 4], [ANI]: The US-based United Airlines' request to grant approval to operate (regular) schedule flight for India is under consideration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and other authorities in the country.

"We have received the request from United Airlines for the schedule flights and it is under consideration," an aviation ministry official told ANI here.

The aviation regulatory authority in India has allowed United Airlines to operate three special charter flights from Delhi to the US. United Airlines has also urged the Indian authority to approve the schedule flight to the country.

"The airline wants to operate schedule flights from Delhi-Mumbai to Newark -San Francisco routes," sources said.

Meanwhile, after approval from the Indian government, United Airlines has started bookings for charter flights from Delhi to Newark route for 10th, 12th, and 15th July, and the ticket will cost around Rs 57,000. The airlines will, however, not bring passengers from Newark.

The airline has previously said in a statement that, "United Airlines is looking to resume regular flights to India, but this is possible only with the approval of the Government of India."

Last month, United States (US) Transport Department had accused India's National carrier Air India of violating the rules, and "unfair and discriminatory practices by violating a treaty governing aviation between the two nations." (ANI)

