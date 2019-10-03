US Commerce Secretary meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on Thursday.

"U.S Commerce Secretary, Mr. Wilbur Ross calling on Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs @nsitharaman. @SecretaryRoss," Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

India and the United States have been locked in trade disputes and were expected to announce a limited deal during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's New York tour last month.

But no deal was sealed as negotiators were reportedly trying to tie loose ends related to some farm products and generic drugs.

The deal under discussion includes lowering some tariffs on the US farm produce while giving Indian pharmaceuticals faster approvals to enter the US market. (ANI)

