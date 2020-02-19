US Congressional delegation meets Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla ahead of Trump's India visit

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Ahead of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India, a US Congressional delegation headed by Democrat Ami Bera met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed regional developments.

"Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met US Congressional Delegation led by @RepBera Chairman House Foreign Affairs sub-Committee on Asia-Pacific & @RepHolding, Member House Ways & Means Committee & co-Chairs of India Caucus & discussed strengtheningties & regional developments," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the US President will arrive in India on his maiden visit from February 24.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September last year.

During the visit, Trump, who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, and interact with a wide cross-section of the Indian society, the MEA said in a statement. (ANI)