US Congressional Delegation visit Western Naval Command

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): A US Congressional Delegation headed by Congressman George Holding visited headquarters of the Western Naval Command here on Wednesday.

The visiting dignitaries interacted with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar.

The delegates were briefed on maritime operations, security paradigms as well as role and responsibility of the Western Naval Command. This was followed by the visit onboard the warship INS Chennai. (ANI)

