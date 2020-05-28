US-deported al Qaeda terrorist Mohammed Ibrahim Zubair sent to home quarantine in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28 (ANI): Al Qaeda terrorist Mohammed Ibrahim Zubair, who was deported back from the US to Punjab last week, has been brought to Hyderabad and kept in home quarantine.

Zubair was deported to India from the US after undergoing five years of jail term in an al-Qaeda terror funding case. He was deported to Amritsar on last Wednesday. From there, he was brought to Hyderabad and kept in home quarantine, according to Telangana Police sources.

Zubair reached Amritsar on Wednesday morning and he was put under quarantine there.

The 40-year-old, who hails from Hyderabad, did his Bachelors in Civil Engineering from Osmania University and got admission for a Masters degree in structural engineering in the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Zubair was arrested in 2015 and was convicted to five years imprisonment by US district court for the northern district of Ohio western division. He, his brother Yahya Farooq Mohammad and some others were booked by US authorities under various charges, including terror funding.

In its judgment, the Ohio district court in November 2015 had said, "Yahya Farooq Mohammad (37), Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad (36) Asif Ahmed Salim (35) and Sultane Room Salim (40) were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists, one count of providing material support and resources to terrorists and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice." (ANI)

