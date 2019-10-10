US Embassy: Apply for visa 90 days prior to employment start date

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The United States (US) Embassy here on Thursday asked visa applicants to apply up to 90 days before their employment begins.

"Applying for your work #USvisa? You can apply up to 90 days before the employment start date noted on your I-797 form," the US Embassy wrote in a tweet.

The I-797 form is a document the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) uses "to communicate with applicants/petitioners or convey an immigration benefit," reads the USCIS website.

The US work visa for Indian nationals is one of the most important issues between US and India bilateral ties.

H-1B is considered as the most sought-after work visa among highly-skilled Indian professionals. It is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (ANI)

