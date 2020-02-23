US Embassy says no objection to Kejriwal, Sisodia's presence in school but focus should be on education, students

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): The US Embassy here on Sunday said that it had no objection to the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to a Delhi government school, but "it is best to ensure focus is on education, school, and students."

"While US Embassy had no objection to the presence of CM and Deputy CM, we appreciate their recognition that this is not a political event and that it's best to ensure focus is on education, school and students," said the US Embassy in a statement.

The Embassy's statement comes in the wake of the omission of Kejriwal and Sisodia's names from the list of dignitaries invited for Melania Trump's visit to a Delhi government school.

Melania Trump on February 25 will visit the school where she will review the "Happiness Class" programme implemented by the state government.

Earlier today, Sisodia termed the scheduled visit of US First Lady Melania Trump to a government school in the national capital as 'a matter of great pride' for the state government, teachers, and students.



"It is a matter of great pride for the Delhi government, teachers, and students that US First Lady is visiting a state government school. It is a big appreciation for us that the work of AAP government in the education sector, especially 'Happiness Classes', is being recognised in the world," said Sisodia while speaking to ANI.

US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25.



Melania after reaching the Hyderabad House here on February 25 will visit a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh to meet the school children. The school is getting ready to welcome the US First Lady.



The school, which is situated in the residential area of Moti Bagh, will have massive security arrangements as well. Multi-layered security will be provided to her apart from the security cover of the US agencies.



After meeting kids, she is expected to attend 'Happiness Classes' started by the Delhi government. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience aimed at reducing anxiety and stress levels among children. (ANI)