'US has concerns over S-400 missile but appreciative of India's requirements'

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The US has some concerns over India procuring the S-400 missile defence system from Russia but is appreciative of New Delhi's requirements and is expected to take a view based on political-strategic assessment and the provisions of the American law, diplomatic sources said here on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to figure in talks between the visiting US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and the Indian leadership. Pompeo will arrive here on tonight on a three-day visit. This will be the first high-level engagement between India and the US after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to power for the second consecutive term.

There have been suggestions from the US side that India should look for alternatives to the S-400 missile system and transactions with Russia risk triggering CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act).

The sources said Washington was appreciative of India's requirements and the US administration has the flexibility to give waivers.

They said their understanding is that India fulfils requirements of a waiver under the US law.

India has been in discussions with Russia for almost 10 years regarding the S-400 missile system and the two sides have concluded a contract.

The sources said the US was aware of the circumstances that compelled India to go for the system and New Delhi has explained the rationale for its decision. (ANI)

