Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defence system. (File photo)
Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defence system. (File photo)

'US has concerns over S-400 missile but appreciative of India's requirements'

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The US has some concerns over India procuring the S-400 missile defence system from Russia but is appreciative of New Delhi's requirements and is expected to take a view based on political-strategic assessment and the provisions of the American law, diplomatic sources said here on Tuesday.
The deal is expected to figure in talks between the visiting US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and the Indian leadership. Pompeo will arrive here on tonight on a three-day visit. This will be the first high-level engagement between India and the US after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to power for the second consecutive term.
There have been suggestions from the US side that India should look for alternatives to the S-400 missile system and transactions with Russia risk triggering CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act).
The sources said Washington was appreciative of India's requirements and the US administration has the flexibility to give waivers.
They said their understanding is that India fulfils requirements of a waiver under the US law.
India has been in discussions with Russia for almost 10 years regarding the S-400 missile system and the two sides have concluded a contract.
The sources said the US was aware of the circumstances that compelled India to go for the system and New Delhi has explained the rationale for its decision. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:09 IST

IAF team to participate in aerial war games in France

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent, including Sukhoi fighter jets, will participate in a joint air exercise 'Garuda' with the French Air Force.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:07 IST

Not interested in getting certificates from BJP friends:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) June 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday hit out at BJP the for consistently trying to project him as a "five-star" Chief Minister by questioning his stay in a star hotel in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:05 IST

PM Modi pays tribute to Late Swami Satyamitranand Giri Ji

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on the demise of Swami Satyamitranad, Padma Bhushan recipient and a spiritual guru who passed away this morning on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:04 IST

Contractual nursing officers protest outside Health Minister's...

New Delhi [India], June 25(ANI): After being terminated from their jobs, contractual nursing officers of Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday sat on a protest outside the residence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:04 IST

Chinese President likely to visit India this year: Jaishankar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit India this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:49 IST

Father of girl suffering from Aplastic anaemia seeks financial...

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): A father of a 16-year-old girl, who is suffering from Aplastic Anaemia, has sought financial assistance from the Central Government for the treatment of his daughter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:46 IST

India keen on reduction of tensions between US, Iran

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): India is keen on de-escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States and will take a decision on import of oil from Iran based on its energy security and commercial considerations, diplomatic sources said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:28 IST

DMK calls Tamil Nadu government most corrupt; dubs AIADMK slave of BJP

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, the DMK on Tuesday called it the "most corrupt" government in the country and said it was a "slave" of the BJP, triggering protests from the treasury benches.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:15 IST

Bihar: FIR against 39 villagers for protesting lack of...

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], June 25 (ANI) In a heart-wrenching incident, an FIR has been lodged against 39 people in Harivanshpur in Vaishali district on Tuesday after they protested the lack of water supply and death of several children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:07 IST

J&K: Shortage of doctors add to patients' woes in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): A hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba reeks of lack of medical facilities, with just three doctors in its emergency department.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:49 IST

PM Modi to hold 10 bilateral meetings on G-20 sidelines

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 10 bilateral meetings, including the ones with France, Japan, Indonesia, US, and Turkey, on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:42 IST

Delhi court sentences AAP MLA Manoj Kumar to 3 months in prison

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A special fast track court for lawmakers on Tuesday awarded three months imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Manoj Kumar for obstructing the election process at a polling station during the 2013 assembly polls.

Read More
iocl