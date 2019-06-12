US Navy ship reaches Visakhapatnam for a four-day port visit

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): USS John P Murtha (LPD26), American Navy's San Antonio Class Landing Platform Dock (LPD) has arrived at Visakhapatnam for a four-day port visit.

The LPD ship, which arrived on Tuesday morning, was given a traditional welcome with Eastern Naval Command (ENC) band in attendance. The ship commanded by Captain Kevin Lane belongs to the US Navy's Boxer Amphibious Ready Group.

During the ship's four-day stay at Visakhapatnam, professional interaction in the form of Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, cross deck visits and informal engagements during social functions and sports fixtures are planned in addition to official calls on senior ENC officers.

The ship would also be undertaking a passage exercise with INS Ranvijay whilst departing Visakhapatnam on June 14. (ANI)

