US President pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday paid tributes at Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to India's founding father Mahatma Gandhi.

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, laid a wreath at the memorial and also observed one minute of silence.

The US President, a short while ago, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Later today, Trump will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday, the US President had addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium along with Modi, where both the leaders had hailed the growing ties between the two countries.

The US President and his wife Melania Trump later visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Trump will depart for the US tonight. (ANI)