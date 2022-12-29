US returnee Chandigarh university student tests Covid-19 positive

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI): A Chandigarh University student, who returned from the United States (US) two days ago, has been tested positive, authorities said on Thursday.

As per information, the student had gone to the US regarding an assignment.

"The infected student has been quarantined, and the whole hostel is being sanitized," hostel authorities said.

"His sample will be sent for genome sequencing," officials said.

The students expressed concerns after the case, and feared that it might lead to spread of covid-19 infection among others.

The hostel warden, Naveen Kumar said that the entire hostel premises has been sanitised, and two floors of the hostel have been prohibited for use by the students.

Incidentally, a recent surge has been observed in Covid cases across the world, including in countries like China and the US.

BF.7 variant is believed to be the major factor behind the surge. (ANI)