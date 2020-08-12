US scholar killed in Bulandshahr road mishap, family alleges eve-teasing

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A girl from Dadri Tehsil of Gautam Buddha Nagar district has died in a road accident, police said. However, her family members have alleged eve-teasing to be the cause behind the accident leading to her death.

"A girl named Sudeeksha of Dadri was going to her maternal uncle's home in Bulandshahr with her paternal uncle. They had an accident on their way and the girl died. We are trying to nab the accused. Further probe is underway. The family has said that she was studying in America," said Atul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Bulandhshahr.

Sathendra Bhati, paternal uncle of Sudeeksha said that she was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL.

"We were going to my son's college in Jahangirabad of Bulandshahr to take documents. On the way, a bullet overtook us several times, I lowered the speed of my bike. The bullet rider then went ahead and stopped. I suddenly lost control and hit the bike. My niece was hurt and she died. I was injured too," he said.

"She was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL. She was to leave for America on August 20 and we were going to Jahangirabad as she wanted to meet her paternal uncle before leaving for the US," he added.

Omkaar Bhati, a relative of Sudeeksha said, "She was going to her maternal uncle's home with her paternal uncle on a bike. Two boys came on a bullet and they were passing comments while following Sudeeksha. They (bikers) overtake and suddenly pulled the emergency brake and an accident occurred. Sudeeksha died on the spot. She was district topper and she was studying in the US." (ANI)

