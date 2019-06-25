US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrives in India

New Delhi [Delhi], Jun 25 (ANI): United States Secretary of States, Michael Pompeo, arrived in India late on Tuesday for his first high-level engagement with PM Modi-led NDA regime after Lok Sabha elections.

Pompeo will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday when issues relating to oil imports from Iran and the S-400 missile deal with Russia are expected to come up.

The three-day visit of Pompeo comes amidst rising tensions between the US and Iran over fresh sanctions imposed on Tehran, an issue which is likely to come up for discussion between the two sides on Wednesday.

Following fresh US sanctions, Indian oil companies are also facing a tough time and many have reportedly stopped importing oil from Iran. Government sources, however, say that India will take any decision on the issue keeping its energy security and national interest in mind.

Diplomatic sources said there is no structured agenda and New Delhi is expected to urge for de-escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran. They said there could be a discussion on the situation in the Persian Gulf region, which has a big Indian diaspora. (ANI)

