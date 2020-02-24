US working to crackdown on terrorists in Pakistan, says Trump

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Touching on the issue of terrorism in Pakistan, US President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration is working with Islamabad to crack down on terrorist organisations in the Islamic country.

"My administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crackdown on terror organizations and the militants that operate on the Pakistani border," said Trump.

"Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one, thanks to these efforts that we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan," he added.

He was addressing the crowd at Motera Stadium at the 'Namaste Trump' event.

The US President arrived in Ahmedabad at noon with his wife Melania and a ministerial delegation that also included his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

Prior to this, Trump and Melania also paid a short stopover at Sabarmati Ashram and spun a Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.

Trump, who arrived here a short while ago, was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad Airport with a hug.



Next, the US President will catch a glimpse of Agra's Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, before sunset with his family. (ANI)