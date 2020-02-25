US working with range of partners on Blue Dot network: Trump

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The United States is working with a range of partners to make the Blue Dot network a major initiative for the sustainable and quality developmental project, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

"To guarantee that infrastructure of the future is built in a safe, transparent, and accountable manner, the United States is working with a range of partners, including Australia and Japan to create a Blue Dot network a major initiative to ensure countries around the world have access to private-sector-led sustainable, trustworthy options for high-quality infrastructural developments," Trump said in his statement after holding restricted and delegation-level talks with PM Modi.

The Blue Dot Network aims to promote quality infrastructure investment that is open and inclusive, transparent, economically viable, financially, environmentally and socially sustainable, and compliant with international standards, laws, and regulations, as per a statement by the US State Department.

It will bring together governments, the private sector, and civil society under shared standards for global infrastructure development and will certify infrastructure projects that demonstrate and uphold global infrastructure principles.

The US President further said that he also discussed with Prime Minister Modi the importance of secure 5G wireless network "and the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress. prosperity, and not to do anything where could be even conceived as a conduit from suppression censorship." (ANI)