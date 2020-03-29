Use lockdown period to connect with yourself, family and passion: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people should utilise the COVID-19 lockdown period to connect with themselves, their family and also with their passion.

"This time of crisis will not only give you an opportunity to connect with yourself but will also be able to connect with your passion. You will also get an opportunity to connect with your friends and family members," PM Modi said addressing the 63rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"I saw on social media, that many people took out their musical instruments like tabla and veena that were lying unused for years and started practicing on them. You too can do that," the Prime Minister said.

He also cited the example of Yash Vardhan from Kota who wrote to the Prime Minister stating that his family has taken to playing board games, cricket with his children and cooking new dishes in the kitchen, thus, strengthening the family bonding.

While sharing more such examples, he said, "Nirupama Harshey from Jabalpur has written that she has got the chance to follow her hobby of making a quilt for the first time. She is also following her hobby of gardening."

He further said that Parikshit from Raipur, Aryaman from Gurugram and Suraj from Jharkhand have posted their e-reunion with their old school friends. "Their idea is quite interesting. Maybe you also would not have got a chance to talk to your old friends you should try this idea," the Prime Minister added.

Quoting Pratyush Debasis from Bhubaneswar and Vasudha from Kolkata's posts, Prime Minister Modi said, "Both shared that they are spending their days at home by reading the books which they couldn't read till now."

During the programme, the Prime Minister asked for the forgiveness of all countrymen, and especially the poor, for the nationwide lockdown in the country in the view of the novel coronavirus.

He also said that the battle against coronavirus is a tough one and it required harsh decisions to keep India safe.

During his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)