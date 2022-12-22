Use masks, avoid international travel: IMA issues advisory to avoid impending COVID outbreak

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Amid the sudden surge of COVID cases in several countries, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday issued an advisory and appealed public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

In its advisory, the IMA listed out necessary steps to overcome the impending COVID outbreak, including wearing face masks in all public places, maintaining social distancing and washing hands regularly with soap and water or sanitizers.

The IMD has also advised people to avoid public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings and international travel.

It advised people to consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, or loose motions and to get COVID vaccination including a precautionary dose at the earliest.

"In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which four cases are the new China variant - BF.7," the IMA said in a statement.

With the robust infrastructure in the public and private sector, dedicated medical manpower, proactive leadership support from the Government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage any eventualities as done in the past.

The IMA also appealed to the government to upscale the preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the concerned Ministries and Departments to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services.

It has issued an advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of a COVID outbreak in their areas.



IMA also appealed to all its members to work proactively as done in the past to combat the outbreak.

"As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure," it said.

The Indian Medical Association with more than 3.5 lakhs medical practitioners across the county is committed to fight the dreaded disease and assures the government its full cooperation and participation in all activities of preventive and curative measures.

Meanwhile, Prime Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation and its related aspects in the county.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government has started random RT-PCR sampling among the passengers arriving at International airports in the country amid the recent surge of Coronavirus infection in various countries including China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.

"We have also started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at International airports in the country. We are committed to tackling the pandemic and are taking appropriate steps," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in his statement in the Lok Sabha while advising the States to make sure that people wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing even during the festive and the New Year season.

In the last six months, India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving the current surge of infections in China.

Sources said there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7.

There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. The spike is being blamed on the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has also been detected in four Indian states. (ANI)

