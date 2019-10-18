Use of clay diyas should be promoted ahead of Diwali: Chhatarpur CMO

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, Chhatarpur Chief Municipality Officer (CMO) has urged all the ward in-charges and market area contractors to promote the use of clay diyas and assure that the diya makers should not face any inconvenience.

In a letter, Basant Chaturvedi, Chhatarpur CMO wrote, "The market area contractors along with the ward in-charges of Naugaon should make sure that ahead of Diwali the diya makers and villagers visiting the markets should not face any kind of inconvenience. Moreover, they should promote the sale and use of clay diyas."

The CMO further stated that in the municipal area, Naugaon no tax should be collected from the villagers and diya makers.

"The market area contactors and ward-in charges should strictly adhere to these orders," Chaturvedi added. (ANI)

