Use of hair gel must, male crew with receding hairline must shave head: Air India rolls out new grooming guidelines

New Delhi, [India], November 24 (ANI): Tata-owned Air India (AI) has released latest grooming guidelines for all its crew members while giving clear instructions about the 'No More Chalta Hai'culture.

Air India issued a circular of over 40 pages regarding the revised image and uniform guidelines, which clearly mentions criterions for both male and female crew members.

"For the male crew, black uniform jackets must be worn throughout the flight in all cabins. (During boarding, service and deplaning). Personal tie pins are not allowed. Crew can wear a tie without the tie pin if not issued. Only black calf-length socks without logos are to be worn with the uniform. Men must maintain neat short haircut with side parting (without volume)," Air India circular read.

In addition to this, Air India asked the male crew members to shave daily and apply hair gel mandatorily.

"Use of hair gel is mandatory. Male crew with deep receding hairlines and male balding patches must keep a clean shaved head or bald look. The Head must be shaved daily. A crew cut is not permitted. Grey hair is not permitted. Grey hair must be regularly coloured in a natural shade. Fashion colours and heena are not permitted. Rings- Only one ring in wedding band design is allowed for men. Only one Sikh Kada with a maximum width of 0.5 cm thickness in gold or silver without any design, logos or stones may be worn. (No bracelets)," the guidelines read.

Air India asked its female crew members to follow the latest uniform guidelines strictly.

According to its latest circular female crew members should follow the following uniform guidelines, "Apron is discontinued and not to be worn. Black blazer with Indo-western uniform is also discontinued and not to be worn on board. Calf-length stockings (sheer ones and matching the skin tone) are mandatory for flight duties with both a saree and Indo western uniform. The company-issued black cardigan can be worn for boarding and deplaning (during winter months only) and inflight for lull periods on LH and ULH flights throughout the year. Cardigan and waistcoat must never be worn together. Cardigan is not permitted during service."



It further said that foundation and concealers matching the skin tone are mandatory.

"The crew must wear complete make-up as per the new uniform guidelines for all flight duties using the company shade card only. Eyeshadow, lipsticks, nail paint and hair shade cards are to be strictly followed as per uniform. Personal shades in these four products are not permitted.

Nail paint colours from shade card to be matched with uniform - red and corals for red uniform, pink with blue uniform and nude, pearly white and French manicure with both uniforms," the guidelines read.

As per the latest guidelines, gel nail polish and French manicures are allowed with regular refills and must be well-maintained.

"Earrings- gold and diamond studs only in round shape without any design and ornamentation are permitted. Pearls are not allowed. A small bindi is allowed with a saree only (optional) and must be within 0.5 cm in size. Big-size bindi is not permitted. Two rings with 1 cm of width allowed for the female crew but to be worn one in each hand. 20. Only 1 thin bangle in gold or silver without design and stones may be worn. (No bracelets)," it said.

The airline said that the grey hair must be coloured in a natural shade or using a company hair colour shade card for females.

"Blonde hair colour and streaking is strictly not permitted. Hair must be neat and styled according to company hair guidelines. Very high top knots and low buns resting on the neck are strictly not permitted. The bun must be made in the centre of the crown. A donut must be used for making a round bun. Only a thin sheer invisible net must be used with buns. Thick nets are not permitted. Only four black medium-size tic-tac or bobby pins are to be used. Pins must be of the same size and type. Short open hair must be blow dried or permanent smoothening to be done," it said.

Air India directed all crew members to implement the above uniform rules immediately but sources in the airline said that it is not applicable as thousands of crew members will take time to follow the latest rules.

Although the latest circular of Air India does not mention why they want to change the uniform, but several crew members of the airline told ANI that, "Air India is the only airline in the country which has been serving the world for many decades. Representations and images of its crew members are not as per international standards. The new management wants to change the perception of flyers." (ANI)

