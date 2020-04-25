Use of rapid test kits postponed for now: Sources

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The use of rapid test kits has been postponed for now, sources told ANI on Saturday while referring to the Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting that took place earlier in the day.

Sources said it was agreed in the meeting that the COVID-19 situation in the country is under control and the steps taken by the government have shown positive results. "Therefore, the use of rapid test kits has been postponed for now."

According to government, currently, the capacity is to conduct more than 15 lakh tests, said sources.

Additionally, they said, several Indian companies are in the process of developing test kits.

More than 1.25 lakh volunteers are ready to assist in the fight against COVID-19, according to sources.

The Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting over COVID-19 took place at the Health Ministry.

Several senior ministers including Dr. Harshvardhan, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Nityanand Rai and other officials were present in the meeting.

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

