Use of 'Swachh Bharat' logo, containing Bapu's spectacles,in unclean places is insult to Mahatma: MP minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Govind Singh on Wednesday said that the Central government has insulted Mahatma Gandhi by using the symbol of his spectacles on 'unclean' places like toilets and dust bin as a symbol of 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

"The Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi is respected around the world. His spectacles have been accepted as the symbol of cleanliness. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. But using the symbol on unclean places like in toilets, dust bins etc is an insult of the Mahatma," Singh told ANI.

"I appeal that the symbol should be used only in schools, hospitals, religious places and public places," he added.

BJP leader Vishwas Sarang reacted to the Minister's comment by saying that Congress has always done politics on Gandhi's name but never accepted and implemented the Mahatma's vision.

"Congress thinks that Mahatma Gandhi's name is their property. They have done politics on Gandhi's name for several years now. The Nehru family adopted Gandhi's surname but they never accepted Gandhi's ideology," Sarang said.

"Prime Minister Modi accepted Gandhi's views and launched 'Swachhata Abhiyaan'. Seeing this Congress is feeling the pinch and making baseless comments," he added. (ANI)

