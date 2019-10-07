Use only green firecrackers during Diwali: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Environment and Forests Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday urged people to use only green firecrackers during Diwali and noted that the government has taken a "historic initiative" for their production to reduce pollution.

"I would say do not burn firecrackers. I hope that children, students will tell their parents to not bring firecrackers," Javadekar told a press conference here.

However, he said, if people wanted to use firecrackers as part of celebrations, they should use only green crackers.

"If you have to, do not buy other firecrackers, buy green firecrackers," he said.

Javadekar said Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan has talked about the steps taken for making green crackers available.

Harsh Vardhan had on Saturday launched eco-friendly green firecrackers and informed that a green logo as well as a Quick Response (QR) coding system has been developed for differentiation of green crackers from conventional crackers. (ANI)