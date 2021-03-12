Used artificial intelligence to probe 755 cases in Feb 2020 violence: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Delhi Police used artificial intelligence and forensic technology to investigate 755 cases in North-East Delhi violence that rocked the country last year, as per a report compiled by the Delhi Police.

According to the report, extensive use of technology in identification and arrest was the "hallmark of investigation" of the violence in February last year which was spread over 11 police stations of the North-East district of the national capital.

"Video Analytics and Facial Recognition System used for the analysis of CCTV footage and video recordings from smartphones," the report said.

945 CCTV footage and video recordings were obtained from multiple sources, including CCTV camera installed on roads, video recordings from smartphones, video footages obtained from media houses and sources were analysed with the help of video analytic tools and facial recognition system.

"The photographs therein were matched form multiple databases. This helped in identifying persons involved in riots, which proved helpful in taking legal action after corroboration with other supportive evidence," the report read.



"On February 24 last year, one Rahul Solanki (aged 26 years) was shot dead behind Rajdhani School in Delhi. The phone of the suspect was seized and examined. The Google Map installed in his phone has clearly shown his movements on the day of the incident and such his presence at the spot is established as per Google Map locations," it added.

The report further said that Video Analytics and Facial Recognition System was also used to find the flow of the funds for the purpose of organising and funding the violence.

So far, 1753 people have been arrested by the SIT, Special Cell and North-East district police.

"More than 400 cases have been solved and 342 charge-sheets have been filed by the Delhi Police by the end of 2020. Out of these 342 cases, 250 cases have been taken cognisance of by the trial courts and in some important cases the 'Arguments on Charges' has begun," the report issued said.

The violence in the North-East district of Delhi started on February 23 last year and lasted till February 25 till late night, which resulted in the loss of 53 lives and damage of several public and private properties. (ANI)

