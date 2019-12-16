Used minimum force, showed maximum restraint: Delhi Police on Jamia protests

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday said that it used minimum force and showed maximum restraint despite provocation by protesters during violence at Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

"The police showed maximum restraint despite provocation by the protesters. being a professional force, the Delhi police used minimum force," said Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa

Speaking on the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Najma Akhtar saying that police entered university without permission, Randhawa said, "When we started pushing rowdy elements, they went inside. Police also chased them, stones were being pelted at us. We are doing a detailed investigation."

He also informed that around 30 police personnel received injuries, two SHO suffered fractures and one of Delhi police personnel is in ICU.

"Two FIRs have been registered for rioting and arsoning. Crime Branch will investigate the matter from all angles", he added.

Several students and cops sustained injuries in a protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in Jamia Nagar area yesterday. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire, injuring two firemen inside the vehicle.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

