Using force against Afghan refugees outside UNHCR may have international ramifications, Police tells Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The Police informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that no prior permission was sought by the Afghanistan refugees and asylum seekers camping outside the UNHCR office, and using police force may have international ramifications.

A single bench judge of Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a plea filed by Vasant Vihar Welfare Association, seeking the removal of the foreign nationals, who gathered outside the UNHCR India office in Vasant Vihar and set up temporary structures, and settling them at an appropriate camp.

Adjourning the matter for September 7, Justice Rekha Palli directed the Delhi Police and other respondents to ensure that COVID protocol is strictly followed and the number of protestors is reduced.

The court said that if the government does not find a solution by the next hearing, then it will be constrained to pass suitable directions.



The court also observed that there is no question of being unreasonably harsh to anybody but the law is equal for everybody. The agitators are at the wrong place and it is not a designated protest site and no DDMA guideline is being followed.

"Currently the situation is under control but what if tomorrow they gather somewhere else?" the court questioned.

Meanwhile, advocate Ajay Digpaul, appearing for the Centre, clarified that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has nothing to do with the present petition. As far as the MHA is concerned, the Delhi Police is trying its best and is in touch with the protesters through senior officials, he said.

Earlier on September 1, the high court had observed that the Afghan protest outside the UNHCR could be a super spreader as no COVID-appropriate behaviour was being followed. It also noted that large numbers of Afghan people gathered there were without masks.

The petitioners, the welfare association and one Bhaskar Chatterjee, through the plea also sought to direct respondents to issue appropriate policy to deal with the nuisance being faced by the residents of Vasant Vihar as COVID-19 protocols were being violated. (ANI)

