UT Chandigarh seeks applicability of Act for protection of medical professionals

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:50 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Chandigarh Administration on Monday sought the applicability of 'The Punjab Protection of Medical Services Persons and Medicare Services Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage of Property) Act 2008' to the Union Territory.
A high-level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore also decided that "the government of Punjab will be asked to examine the feasibility for enhancement of punishment under the above Act from one to three years."
The meeting was also attended by the president and representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Chandigarh Chapter, Principal Secretary Home-cum-Health Secretary, Director General of Police and Director Health Services, UT Chandigarh.
"The Punjab Protection of Medical Services Persons and Medicare Services Institutions (Preventions of Violence and Damage of Property) Act--2008 will be recommended to the Ministry of Home, Government of India for its approval and applicability in UT Chandigarh as such," said an official statement issued after the meeting.
"The Chandigarh Administration will issue the instructions to the Director General of Police for sensitising the police stations to seek the clarification from the medical board in case of alleged negligence if any by the patient or relatives before registering the FIR in the light of the instructions issued by the Supreme Court of India," added the statement.
In the recent past, there were many incidents of violence against doctors reported from different parts of the country including one from Kolkata in West Bengal following which there were nationwide outrage and protests, seeking a foolproof mechanism to ensure the safety and security of doctors on duty.
The Punjab Protection of Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008, provides for the protection of medicare service persons and medicare service institutions in the state of Punjab and for prevention of violence and damage to the property and for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. (ANI)

