UTDC to issue tokens for darshan during Chardham Yatra

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDC) on Saturday, said that it would issue tokens for darshan during the Chardham Yatra.

"The tokens will be given in one-hour slots, valid for four hours. Till now the pilgrims had to stand in long queues for darshan during the Chardham Yatra," said the statement.

As per the reports, the tokens will be given at the entrance of the temples in Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham.



The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).

The Chardham Yatra will begin on April 22 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. While Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27. (ANI)

