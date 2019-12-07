Utmost concern is making justice accessible to all: President Ram Nath Kovind

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated the new building of Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur where he said that his utmost concern is making justice accessible to all.

"We read about the bells of justice at royal palaces in old times. Anybody could ring the bell and ask the king to right a wrong. Today, can the poorest of the poor and the most marginalised come here to seek redressal of their grievances," asked the President while speaking at an event here.

"This is of utmost importance, as the very Preamble of the Constitution exhorts all of us to make justice accessible to all," he said.

The President said that there are many reasons behind the high and sometimes prohibitive cost of justice. "But if we keep Gandhiji's famous 'Talisman' in mind, if we recall the face of the poorest and weakest man or woman we may have seen, we will find ways. For example, we can help the needy with the provision of free legal aid," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind addressed the second convocation of AIIMS, Jodhpur.

In his convocation address, the President said that there is a need to develop low-cost diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services. "It is important that India starts making its own equipment that not only serves to provide affordable healthcare but also sets up India as a medical technology hub as part of the Make in India initiative," he said. (ANI)