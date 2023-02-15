Uttam Nagar murder: Victim's father demands death for accused live-in partner

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The father of 25-year-old Haryana woman Nikki Yadav, who was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner, on Wednesday demanded that he be hangled till death.

Spreaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sunil Yadav, father of the deceased woman, Nikki Yadav, said, "The accused should be hanged till death. We got to know about my daughter's death yesterday. She had visited us one-and-a-half months ago."

The 25-year-old woman from Jhajjar, Haryana was strangled allegedly by her partner using the data cable of a mobile phone, informed the deputy commissioner of police, Crime Branch, on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sahil Gehlot, police said.

Delhi Police Crime Branch, meanwhile, said it has recovered the car in which Sahil allegedly murdered Nikki. He also transported her mortal remains to the dhaba (eatery) in the same vehicle, police added.

Further, according to police, Nikki called Sahil after learning that he was going to marry another woman.



"Sahil allegedly murdered his live-in partner Nikki by strangling her using a mobile (data) cable after she called him after learning that he was about to marry another woman. Sahil took her body to his dhaba and stuffed it in a refrigerator," the DCP told ANI.



The woman's body was recovered from a freezer in New Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, they said.

"Initial probe suggests that the accused was about to get married to another woman, and, the victim, after coming to know of it, raised an objection and insisted he marries her," a police officer told ANI earlier.

In a fit of rage, the accused killed her hid the body in a freezer at his dhaba, the officer said, adding, "The incident occurred around two to three days ago."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

