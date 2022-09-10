Uttar Pradesh: 10-yr-old boy receives over 100 stitches after pitbull bite

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): A 10-year-old boy was severely mauled by a pitbull in Sanjay Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad city.

Sources on Saturday said that the boy who suffered severe injuries from the dog's bite received more than 150 stitches on his face. The boy is a resident of Ghaziabad and the jurisdiction came under the Madhuban Bapudham Police Station.

On September 3, the children of Sanjay Nagar were playing in the A block park in the area, when suddenly a pitbull dog roaming there attacked the children. Following this, the dog dropped Mahal and bit his cheeks and ear.

The people present at the spot saved the boy and informed his family who immediately took the injured boy to the hospital.

The child received 175 stitches on his face.

According to Mahal's grandfather, "The dog attacked the child when he was playing in the park; thankfully, someone saw it, or else the dog would have killed him. The child can no longer eat or speak clearly".

The family members filed a complaint with the police, who reached the spot. The dog's owner had removed the dog from the place of the incident.

As per Circle Officer Ritesh Tripathi, "A fine of Rs 5,000 has also been imposed by the Municipal Corporation against the owner of the dog and a warning has also been issued".

The Municipal Corporation appealed to the people to register their pets by visiting the municipal portal.



"People are constantly being made aware that they should inform the Municipal Corporation about their animals. People have to be aware of this themselves so that they and other people can also know whether the dog is properly vaccinated or not", CO Ritesh Tripathi added.

The official assured of taking action as per the law.

The child can barely talk and is petrified to look at his pictures.

A similar incident happened days ago in Gaziabad when a school boy was bitten by a dog inside a housing society elevator even as the animal's owner appeared to be a mute spectator, following which the Ghaziabad police registered a case, an official said.

The incident, a video of which had gone viral, happened in Rajnagar Extension's Charms Castle when the boy, with a schoolbag on his shoulder, was bitten by the dog inside the lift of the high-rise residential building.

The boy's parents approached Nandigram Police Station where a complaint under IPC section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) of IPC was registered.

"In the viral video from Charms Castle in Rajnagar Extension, a boy was attacked by a dog and the woman stood in her place holding the leash. A complaint has been lodged by the boy's father and the investigation is still underway," said Alok Dubey, Circle Officer.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the elevator of the residential complex. The video shows the boy being attacked by the dog with its leash in the woman's hand.

When she walked out of the lift, the dog again leaped upon the child but was pulled away by the woman. (ANI)

