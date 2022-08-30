Uttar Pradesh: 2 policemen booked for suicide abetment, 2 years after man found dead in Lalitpur

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against a constable and an inspector for abetment of suicide two years after the body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a village in Lalitpur district of the state, officials said.

The Crime Branch of UP Police registered an FIR against Inspector Nigvendra Pratap and Head Constable Narendra Singh for abetment to suicide, according to the Station House Officer (Lalitpur Kotwali).

Hirendra Raja, the widow of Singh had approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging that her husband was killed by local policemen who had taken him away from his house at Bastgua village on April 27, 2020, and then on April 29, his body was found hanging from a tree in Durganpura village which is located around 30 kilometres away.

Bhagwat's wife alleged that her husband was thrashed and threatened by the two policemen - Nigvendra Pratap and Narendra Singh - on April 25, 2020.



She then sought help from the Human Rights Commission, which initiated a letter of request to the government of Uttar Pradesh to take cognizance of the details where the husband of a woman was allegedly killed by two policemen of village Bastguwa, station Bar district Lalitpur.

After which on the request of the NHRC, the UP government directed the CB-CID (The Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department) to conduct an inquiry into the matter and after the investigation CB-CID found both the policemen guilty of murdering the man.

Meanwhile, Sadar Kotwali Police has registered a case under section 306.



More details are awaited. (ANI)

