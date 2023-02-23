Uttar Pradesh: 3 killed in fire including baby

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): A short-circuit fire engulfed a house at midnight while the family was sleeping on Wednesday. The child died in the fire and the couple died in hospital.



The family members extinguished the fire with water and took out all three, but by then the innocent died due to the fire, while Vimlesh and Pushpa were seriously burnt. The couple was referred to a trauma centre but Vimlesh and Pushpa also died during treatment at the trauma centre. After the death of the innocent and the couple in the same family, there is chaos among the family members as well as the villagers. (ANI)

