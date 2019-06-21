Uttar Pradesh: 3-yr-old mauled by stray dogs in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Amidst the threat of wild canines increasing in UP, another incident of a 3-year-old kid being attacked by a bunch of stray dogs was reported here on Thursday.

The child's name, identified as Aaradhy Mittal, had gone to play around in the street when he was attacked by five stray dogs that roam around in the society every day.

The dogs bit him five to six times before dragging him to a construction plot in the society of Shiv Wala Nath Nagar. However, they were stopped by the residents on the way.

"We need to stop making our living societies a shed for violent dogs. Today, their target was my son. It could have been anyone in his place. If we wish to live without the fear of these stray dogs, it is imperative for the residential authorities to demand their abduction. We were informed in the past that actions were taken to cut down on the numbers. However, the numbers have only increased in our society," said Amit Mittal, the father of 3-year-old.

Aaradhy's mother Sapna said that it was only when she heard the loud screams of her child that she ran to save him.

The District Magistrate of Mathura, Sarvagya Ram Mishra asserted that the stray dogs will be immediately taken away from various societies.

"Some concrete actions will be taken immediately. We shall look into the matter and try to come up with some solutions within two days. The dogs will be definitely taken away from the societies. I have informed the SDM," he assured. (ANI)

