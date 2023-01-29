Uttar Pradesh: All districts to join main event of Global Investors Summit

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): As the preparation for the Global Investors Summit has been geared up, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed all the districts of the state to join the main event of GIS, an official said.

"All the districts will be connected with this main function. Invite local entrepreneurs/investors to the programs of the districts. This will be the first time that investment will be made in all 75 districts of the state simultaneously in one day. The doors of immense possibilities will open for all the districts,' an official statement from the UP Chief Minister's office said.

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit will be organized on 10-12 February in Lucknow.

In the cabinet meeting held on Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath discussed other plans regarding the summit.

In the meeting, several others things were also discussed i.e. law and order of the state.

"After the formation of the government, a positive message was sent to the people through the circle tour done by the group of ministers with the spirit of 'Sarkar Aap Ke Dwaar'. Now in-charge ministers are being nominated for all the districts. The respective minister will be in charge of the concerned district for the next one year," the statement further said.



It also stated that UP CM also directed the ministers in charge to be updated about the situation in their district and visit the district at regular intervals.

"This district tour program must be of at least 24 hours duration. Involve public representatives in the meetings to be held during the district tour. Review law and order and government schemes," CM directed.

CM also asked the ministers to pay surprise inspections on any one development block and tehsil.

According to the statement, CM also directs them to review law and order, review women's safety, the status of prosecution in SC-ST cases, police patrolling, child sexual abuse, problems of businessmen, action on gangsters, traffic management, efforts for revenue collection etc.

"If there is an aspirational development block in the districts of the charge, then keep reviewing the situation continuously. Interact with the youth working under the Chief Minister's Fellowship Scheme posted in these development blocks during the visit,' CM said in the cabinet meeting.

Asserting that monitoring is essential for the success of the work, Yogi asked all ministers to make sure that all officers posted in the field like Divisional Commissioner, District Magistrate, Police Commissioner/Captain, Chief Development Officer etc. review the development projects with the local public representatives at regular intervals.

"Today, the whole country is celebrating Millet Year under the guidance of the Prime Minister. In this sequence, a dinner based on coarse grain dishes has been organized at the Chief Minister's residence today. Similarly, all ministers should organize such dinners for local public representatives and intellectuals in their respective areas. Make the general public aware of the importance of Millets," Yogi said in the cabinet meeting. (ANI)

