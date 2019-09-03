Allahabad High Court (File photo)
Allahabad High Court (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh: Allahabad High Court lawyers continue to shun work

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:47 IST

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): The proceedings of Allahabad High Court continued to stay affected on Tuesday owing to the protests staged by the advocates.
The cause of the strikes was a suo moto direction issued by the Allahabad High Court to establish Education Tribunal at Lucknow instead of Allahabad.
Due to the ensuing protests, the registration of cases has stopped in the court. On average, around 3000 cases are registered every day in the court.
"The judicial work in the High Court has been affected due to the protests by advocates since August 27. The Supreme Court on August 26 said that the advocates should use constitutional means to address their grievances. With reference to this, the honourable Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court has also requested the advocates to contribute towards the proper functioning of the court," the Registrar (Protocol) of Allahabad High Court, Ashish Kumar Srivastava said in a release.
The lawyers are opposed to the shifting of the Education Tribunal to Lucknow and allege that the bill is aimed at slowly curtailing the power of the Allahabad High Court''s principal bench here.
Besides gradual shifting of various government offices and tribunals from Allahabad to Lucknow, the striking lawyers are up in arms especially against the provisions of the UP Education Service Tribunal Bill, 2019, pending for President Ram Nath Kovind's assent. (ANI).

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:58 IST

Ballia DM apologises to BSP for his behaviour, seeks discussion...

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): District Magistrate (DM) Bhawani Singh Khagraut has apologised for his behaviour with the BSP delegation that had visited Rampur primary school in the district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:55 IST

SC maintains status quo, extends Chidambaram's CBI custody till Sept 5

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered maintenance of status quo in the INX Media case and directed that the CBI custody of arrested Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram be extended till September 5.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:53 IST

Dinakar hits out at Andhra Govt. over monthly allowance for pastors

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): BJP Spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Monday slammed Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government for announcing to give Rs 5,000 per month as an honorarium for Pastors in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:52 IST

Ahead of Haryana polls, Congress' BS Hooda meets loyalists to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday met his loyalists from the party in the national capital to chalk out his future course of action ahead of state Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:45 IST

HC disposes of petition seeking law to control population, says...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking direction to the Union of India for the enactment of a population control law.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:43 IST

Tried to highlight potholes in Bengaluru, says man behind viral...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The good samaritan, Baadal Nanjundaswamy, who took social media by storm after posting a video of him dressed as an astronaut and walking over potholes in Bengaluru, said that he was trying to highlight the problems that people of Bengaluru face every da

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:40 IST

Mulayam defends Azam Khan in land grab cases, accuses BJP of...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday defended his party MP and long-time associate Azam Khan in the cases registered against him related to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:22 IST

Kochi: Kerala CM inaugurates new metro stretch

Kochi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 03 (ANI): Kochi metro's new stretch from Maharaja's college to Thykoodam was inaugurated on Tuesday

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:19 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Gujarat, issues warning for fishermen

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] Sept 3 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Gujarat for the next five days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:17 IST

Rahul Gandhi appeals Kerala CM to initiate reconstruction of...

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealing him to reconstruct Kaippinikadavu bridge in Malappuram district which was ravaged by floods.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:15 IST

J-K: Amidst chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', hundreds of youths...

Reasi (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Hundreds of youths turned out to participate in Army recruitment drive here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:11 IST

Case lodged in Muzaffarpur court over Digvijay's ISI remark

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijay Singh in a district court on Tuesday over his remark in which he accused BJP and Bajrang Dal of receiving money from Pakistan spy agency ISI.

Read More
iocl