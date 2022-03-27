Uttar Pradesh assembly to elect Speaker on March 29

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): The election for the new Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held on March 29.

Nominations can be filed till Monday, according to the assembly secretariat.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday administered oath to Ramapati Shastri as protem Speaker.

The protem Speaker will administer the oath of office to all the newly-elected MLAs.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second successive term on Friday along with his ministerial team.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies in the results declared earlier this month. (ANI)