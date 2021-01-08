Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests ex-servicemen for sending sensitive information to Pakistan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Anti-Terror Squad of Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two persons including an ex-serviceman for allegedly sending sensitive information to Pakistan intelligence agency, a senior police official said on Friday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Saurav Sharma, a retired Army soldier who is a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and Anas Gitauli, a resident of Godhra in Gujarat.

Sharma has been booked under various sections of Official Secrets Act (OSA), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and IPC.

"ATS had received inputs that an ex-serviceman Saurav Sharma -- a resident of Hapur -- is sending sensitive information to Pakistan intelligence agencies. He was arrested today. He confessed to committing the crime. Some documents recovered from him," Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) told ANI.

"Probe reveals that the information used to be exchanged through a woman intelligence operative in Pakistan. He used to receive monetary benefits in exchange. FIR has been registered against him. He was produced before the court and sent to seven-day police remand," he added.

Kumar said that Sharma has been sent to seven-day police remand and Anas is being brought to Lucknow on transit remand.



Anas used to send money to Sharma at the behest of Pakistan intelligence agency, he said.

Kumar said elder brother of Anas was arrested by NIA Hyderabad a few days back.

Sharma was apprehended based on input provided by Lucknow-based Military Intelligence (MI) Unit. The details were shared with UP ATS in early December and a joint investigation was initiated.

The ex-serviceman was reportedly working for Karachi-based Pakistani intelligence agency since 2016.

Sharma has accepted his involvement with the Pakistani intelligence agency, UP Police said in a release.

"He revealed that he came in touch on Facebook with Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) in 2014 who initially introduced herself as a defence journalist. Subsequently, by 2016 he started sharing several sensitive military information in return for money. He used to share this information in form of text, audio and photo messages and also on call mostly using WhatsApp," the release said.

"It is reported that he has received several payments from his handlers. The soldier was discharged from the Army in June 2020 for medical reasons. Traces of his activities have been found in his mobile phone," it added. (ANI)

