Uttar Pradesh: Ban imposed on wearing of smartbands and watches inside Aligarh Jail

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): After the ban on smartwatches and bands a across jails in Uttar Pradesh, the Jail Superintendent of Aligarh, Brijendra Singh, also issued a notice forbidding the wearing of smartwatches and bands in Aligarh Jail as well.

According to the notice, any person inside the jail will not be allowed to wear a smartwatch or a smart band.



The notification issued by the Aligarh Jail SP read, " A notification has been issued by the Director General of Police Prisons regarding the security arrangements of the prison. In the notice, electronic gazettes, and smartwatches have been banned for the security of the prison, which will be applicable to both government and non-government persons."

"Earlier this type of arrangement was implemented for the visitors but now it is applicable for the staff also," he added.

On the limited use of mobile phones by prison staff, the notice read, "Since mobile phones are completely banned in jail. Even for the prison staff, a regular official area is assigned and it is not permissible to carry anything inside it." (ANI)

