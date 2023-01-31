Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly Police takes action against youth performing stunts in cars

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Bareilly Police has said that continuous strict action is being taken against those who make reel videos while waving weapons and performing stunts in cars.

The police statement came after one such video went viral on social media on Saturday, in which some boys are seen riding in expensive vehicles while waving guns.



According to police, the video belongs to the Ramganga Baba Kailash Marhi Pontoon bridge of the Mirganj police station area in Bareilly.

"Three cars can be seen passing by. Some youths are displaying weapons while playing sirens of the police in the vehicles. Not only this but even while sitting on the roof of these vehicles running at high speed, weapons were waved fiercely. The youth were tracked based on car numbers. The black coloured Scorpio car has also been seized," said Superintendent of police (SP) Rajkumar Agarwal.

"Despite the strict actions being taken by the police, the youth are not mending their ways and one or the other issue is coming to the fore every day," the SP added. (ANI)

