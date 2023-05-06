Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to make digital health cards for children

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Urban Development Department and Lucknow Smart City on Saturday launched "School Health Program", a State government statement said on Saturday.

Under the pilot project, the School Health Program has been started by Lucknow Smart City in three schools in Lucknow.

"A digital health report card for the overall physical and mental well-being of 1765 municipal school students is also being prepared under the project. Along with this, the benefit of health insurance worth Rs 25,000 is also being given to these children. The program is likely to be implemented in the state's other 9 smart cities also after the successful completion of the pilot project," the statement read.



Stufit's director Dr S Haider said that there is a 30 to 35-member mobile health team of doctors, paramedics, health volunteers as well as team coordinators, who respectively check each child according to their expertise and make a digital health report card of the children. At present, no school in India has a digital health report card or health insurance facility for children.

Under this pilot project, he further said that 3 municipal schools including Aminabad Inter College, Kashmiri Mohalla Girls Inter College and Kashmiri Mohalla Montessori School have been given the responsibility of health checkup of 1765 children. The team is making digital health cards by doing desk-to-desk examinations of the child. A unique ID card will be made for each child, through which the child's parents, school and administrative officials can download this health card. Follow-up of the Digital Health Report is also done every six months. If a child is admitted to the hospital due to illness, then he can be treated through a health cover cashless card of Rs 25,000.

As a result of enhanced physical and mental health, this unique initiative of Lucknow Smart City Limited would not only detect diseases occurring in children and improve their academic performance but also their future prospects.

The digital health report card is being prepared based on 130 parameters. All the parameters related to physiotherapy of children are checked, which includes endurance, stamina, posture and others. Apart from this, an eye test of children is done to check color blindness, and eye diseases as well as the vision and glasses are also provided if necessary. Besides, the dental and oral health of children as well as abilities to listen and speak are also tested, which does not happen in any health camp. Workshops are also conducted on topics like child psychology, first aid, health and hygiene. (ANI)

