Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, his family members booked for rape

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, his nephews and others on charges of raping a woman.

"The woman said that the MLA's nephew Sandeep Tiwari had established sexual relations with her on the pretext of marriage. Later, she levelled similar charges against the MLA and others from the family," said Ram Badan Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bhadohi.

"A complaint was received on the basis of which we have registered a case against all those who have been named. A team has been constituted to investigate the case," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

