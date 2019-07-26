Uttar Pradesh: BTC student commits suicide in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): A BTC student allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday, Kanpur West SP Sanjiv Suman said.

"She was around 30 years of age. She committed suicide by hanging herself. The entire incident began three years ago. There was an affair between her and the accused Ankit Yadav. Several rounds of talk happened between the two sides for marriage but it failed a few months ago," he said while talking to reporters here.

"The woman had filed a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code on it. That boy has not been arrested till now," he added.

The Police officer further informed that now a case under section 306 of the IPC (abetment to suicide) is also being filed against him.

When questioned about the lack of action against the accused by the Police, Sanjiv Suman said, "Police is already sensitive in the case. I do agree that arrest should have been made but it is also true that we have made a continuous effort in this regard. These efforts shall further be intensified now. Her mother had asked for an assurance that the accused is arrested."

Two people have been detained in the case for questioning, he said. (ANI)

