Uttar Pradesh Cabinet pays tributes to Kalyan Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Members of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting to pay tribute to late former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh early on Sunday.

Earlier, late on Saturday, Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and others paid floral tributes to former UP CM Kalyan Singh.

The official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister's Office had informed about a Cabinet meeting called by Adityanath to condole the death of Kalyan Singh.

"To condole the death of the former Chief Minister of the state, respected Shri Kalyan Singh ji, UPCM Mr @myogiadityanath has called for a cabinet meeting tonight at 11:30 pm," the Chief Minister's Office has tweeted earlier.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh and informed that a three-day state mourning will be declared to condole on his demise.

Addressing the reporters late night today, Adityanath said, "Three-day state mourning will be declared to condole the demise of Kalyan Singh. His last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora in the evening on August 23. There will be a public holiday on August 23."

"In Indian politics, he was synonymous with purity, transparency and public service. The death of such a respected organiser and popular mass leader Kalyan Singh ji is an irreparable loss for the entire nation," Adityanath tweeted.

"Praying to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss," Adityanath said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of Kalyan Singh and said that he was firmly rooted in Indian values.

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw also condoled Kalyan Singh's demise and tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Kalyan Singh Ji. He was a great leader and a veteran administrator. Om Shanti."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed grief at the passing away of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and tweeted, "Extremely saddened to hear the news of the passing away of our senior leader respected Kalyan Singh ji. Kalyan Singh ji has been the most important contribution in making Jan Sangh and BJP in Uttar Pradesh.



"Kalyan Singh ji gave this lesson to all of us, how power is secondary in front of a strong commitment to ideology. My heartfelt tribute to Kalyan Singh ji, a devoted Ram bhakt, a true mass leader attached to the land," said Gadkari in another tweet.

"Received very sad news of the passing away of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Kalyan Singh ji. May God give the place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the family to bear this loss. Om Shanti," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while paying his condolences to Kalyan Singh's family.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed grief at the passing away of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Kalyan Singh ji. His tenure as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will be remembered for the immense growth of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the utmost devotion with which he served Prabhu Shri Ram. My condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti!"

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Choiuah too condoled Kalyan Singh's demise and tweeted, "Today the nation has lost one of its precious gems in the form of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Kalyan Singh ji. You will be remembered for your noble deeds of service to the nation and Shri Ram. May Lord Shri Ram provide him with a place in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti!"

BJP leader Uma Bharti termed Kalyan Singh's demise as an irreparable loss to the politics of India.

"The death of Kalyan Singh ji is an irreparable loss to the politics of India. He was a strong leader of backward classes and was also a leader of Sarvajan Samaj in the country. He chose the path of principle and courage for his politics, not flattery and intrigue. Leaders are not made, they are born," said Bharti in a tweet.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore expressing grief at Kalyan Singh's death said that his entire life was devoted to the service of the nation.

"The demise of Shri Kalyan Singh ji, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh is extremely sad. His whole life was devoted to the nation and righteousness," tweeted Rathore.

Condoling the demise of the former Rajasthan Governor, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati tweeted, "Very sad to hear about the demise of BJP stalwart and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalyan Singh. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters etc. May nature give them all the strength to bear this sorrow."

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav while condoling Kalyan Singh's death said, "Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, former Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalyan Singh ji passed away. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. Humble tribute!"

Rajasthan Congress President also condoled Kalyan Singh's demise and tweeted, "The news of the passing away of former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh ji is very sad. I pray to God to provide peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family members to bear this loss."

Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. He was 89.

A two-time Chief Minister and a former governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both in the state and the central level. (ANI)

