Uttar Pradesh CM condoles deaths in road accident in Rae Bareli

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of five people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli.



"CM Yogi expressed immense grief over the death of people in the Rae Bareli road accident and prayed for their peaceful departure to the soul. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved families," the Chief Minister's Office informed in a tweet.

"The CM has also directed the District Administration to provide appropriate treatment to all the injured people," it said in another tweet.

Details are awaited. (ANI)

