Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers on first Monday of 'Sawan'

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Mansarovar Temple in Gorakhpur, on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month.

The Chief Minister continues to be the head priest of the Gorakhnath Temple. He was appointed as the chief priest in September 2014.

Police personnel were deployed in several temples of the state to monitor social distancing amid COVID-19.

A large number of devotees offered prayers to Lord Shiva today being the first Monday of the holy month Sawan. As per the Hindu calendar, the month, which began today, will continue till August 3. (ANI)

