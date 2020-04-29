Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to hold COVID-19 review meeting today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a review meeting on Wednesday with his Team-11 which has been tasked with tackling COVID-19 in the state.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10.30 am at Lok Bhavan.

As people from the state who were working in Madhya Pradesh have started returning to their homes here, the Chief Minister will is also expected to note of arrangements made for them, a senior official said. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government had brought back its stranded workers from other states following the guidelines Ministry of Home Affairs.

Moreover, the Chief Minister will receive an update on the lockdown and preparations being made to overcome the challenges following COVID-19. He will also be apprised of the facilities and relaxations given to state farmers and labourers in view of the lockdown and food packets being distributed by community kitchens to homeless and poor people, the official added.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister is scheduled to interact with the independent charge ministers of the state government at noon and then with ministers of state at 6 pm. (ANI)