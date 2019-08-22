Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of workers who died cleaning sewer

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Five sanitation workers died in Nandgram area of Ghaziabad while cleaning a sewer on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the sanitation workers who had died cleaning sewer the sewer.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief on the death of five sanitation workers in Ghaziabad district while cleaning sewer. He has expressed his condolences with the families of the deceased while praying for the peace of the departed souls," a press note by the Uttar Pradesh government read.

Rs 10 lakh each will be given to kin of the deceased and the Chief Minister has also directed the Director of the water department to conduct an investigation into the incident and send a report within two days.

Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad have registered a complaint against the contractor company and officials overseeing the operation in Sihani Gate police station in Ghaziabad.

According to the complaint, preliminary investigation of the department has revealed that the workers were not provided protection gear during the cleaning operation. (ANI)

